GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Gaffney Indians are previewed ahead of the 2023 high school football season, which kicks off on August 18.

Gaffney Indians:

2022 Record & Results: 9-4; lost to Dutch Fork in Upper State Final, ’21 5A State Champions (1st title since 2012)

Head Coach: Dan Jones (14th season)

Key Returners:

Riley Staton (QB), Emazon Littlejohn (WR), Drew Medley (WR), Junior Smith (WR), Trey Cook (LB), Kalvyn Ramsey (TE), Jaiden McDonnell (RB), Quashon Tate (RB), Andrew Ruppe (LB) Jayden Sims (DB), Clay Cook (LB), Jarriel Jefferies (DL)

Key Losses:

Nathan Johnson (LB), BrayShawn Littlejohn (LB), Grayson Loftis (QB)

Preview:

The Indians must overcome the loss of three FBS players; quarterback Grayson Loftis who is at Duke, and linebackers BrayShawn Littlejohn and Nathan Johnson to Mizzou and Appalachian State respectively. Riley Station arrives from Gray Collegiate and in the tribe’s wide open attack he will team with wideouts Emazon Littlejohn, Drew Medley and Junior Smith. The new quarterback will also have targets in tight end Calvin Ramsey and sophomore running backs Jaiden McDonnel and Quashon Tate.

It’s an experienced defense with six juniors starting. The list of notable returns includes linebackers Clay Cook, Andrew Ruppe and Amari Boyd, lineman Jarriel Jefferies and defensive backs King Dowdle and Jayden Sims