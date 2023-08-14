GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Red Raiders are previewed ahead of the 2023 high school football season which kicks of August 18.

Greenville Red Raiders:

2022 Record & Results: 10-4; lost to Northwestern in the Upper State final

Head Coach: Greg Porter (5th season), led team to deepest playoff run since 1929 in 2021 season (10-3)

Key Returners:

Blake Franks (OL), Julius Tate (OL), Mazeo Bennett (WR), Ke’Untae Mosley (WR/S), Ramani Bruton (DB/WR), Brayden Renfrow (WR), Bryson Drummond (QB), Zach Pickelsimer (QB), Nigel Simmons (LB)

Key Losses:

Tyler Brown (WR), Luke Krall (WR), Luke Schuller (LB), Thomas Edmondson (OLB)

Preview:

The Red Raiders have won 20 games over the last two seasons and made two of their deepest playoff runs in nearly a century. Many key pieces return, beginning with University of South Carolina commits wide receiver MJ Bennett and tackle Blake Franks along with Northwestern bound Julius Tate up front. Quarterback Bryson Drummond is back for his second season as a starter after taking the reigns at just the right time a year ago.

Key players on defense are defensive back Ramani Bruton and linebacker Nigel Simmons. Some big losses on that side include linebackers Luke Schuller and Thomas Edmondson