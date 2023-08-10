GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood Eagles are previewed ahead of the 2023 high school football season which kicks off on August 18.

Greenwood Eagles:

2022 Record: 5-7

Head Coach: Chris Liner (4th season)

Key Returners:

Kaleb Burton (WR), Zion Hawkins (QB/WR), Michael Holloway (DE)

Key Losses:

Ve Morton (RB), Noah Kastner (OL)

Preview:

The Eagles lost key players on offense in running back Ve Morton and offensive linemen Noah Kastner while last year’s quarterback Kaleb Burton has moved to wide receiver. Zion Hawkins joins him as the next big target while a three-way quarterback battle is underway. The winner will guide a revised attack with Tank Gary returning at running back.

Defensive end Michael Holloway is a key player on that side. The Eagles will have youth with seven to nine sophomore starters this season.