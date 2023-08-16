ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The TL Hanna Yellow Jackets are previewed ahead of the 2023 high school football season, which kicks off on August 18.

Hanna Yellow Jackets:

2022 Record & Results: 10-2; back-to-back 10-2 seasons

Head Coach: Jason Tone (5th season)

Key Returners:

Brandon Cunningham (QB), Eli Hollinger (QB), Vashun Burton (RB), Eddie Pino (RB), Josh Donald (RB), Jaylon Boles (RB), KD Patterson (RB), Jaquon Morgan (WR), JoJo King (WR), Cam Strong (WR), Zach Ramsey (DL), Jake Curtis (LB), Teghan Cole (CB), Wils Epps (S), Jaylen Harrison (S), Khilon Groves (LB)

Key Losses:

Kenny Fretwell (QB), Sasheen Latimer (RB), Tyler Ethington (LB)

Preview:

The Yellow Jackets have two quarterbacks who could see playing time in place of the graduated Kenny Fretwell, Brandon Cunningham and Eli Hollinger. As they seek to improve on back-to-back 1-win season and despite losing leading rusher Sasheen Latimer, they’ll again come at opponents in waves in their wing-T attack with five backs who each rushed for at least 300 yards last season as well as four offensive line starters.

Three players on defense have been to the Shrine Bowl Combine in linebackers Jake Curtis, Khilon Groves and Zack Ramsey while Teghan Cole finished the year with three interceptions ans two pick sixes.