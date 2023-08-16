LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens Raiders are previewed ahead of the 2023 football season which begins on August 18.

Laurens Raiders:

2022 Record & Results: 4-7, went 3-1 in region 2-4A

Head Coach: Darryl Smith (4th season)

Key Returners:

Nick Fowler (QB), Rodrick Payne (WR), Tyj Jones (WR), DeShawn Webb (RB), Demyjah Watts (OL/DL), Jasiah Williams (LB), Malik Jackson (LB), Travija Austin (WR/DB)

Key Losses:

James Rawl (QB)

Preview:

The Raiders have a new offensive coordinator in Tyler Kirby as they look to build around quarterback Nick Fowler who started most of last season following an injury to James Rawl. Wide receivers like Rodrick Payne and newcomer Tyj Jones along with running back DeShawn Webb will be vital to a new philosophy with the new offensive coordinator.

Safety Travija Austin is one of seven returnees on defense who will need linebackers Jasiah Williams and Malik Jackson as well as linemen Demyjah Watts to come up big with the team welcoming a new defensive coordinator.