GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Mann Patriots are previewed ahead of the 2023 high school football season which kicks off on August 18.

Mann Patriots:

2022 Record & Results: 7-5; most wins since 2008 season (8)

Head Coach: Steve “Scoot” Watson (4th season)

Key Returners:

Ethan Anderson (QB), Mikel McClellan (WR), OJ Jones (RB), Na’Cyus Morrison (WR), Jacob Wright (OL), Jayln Cooley (DL), Jacari Bennett (OLB), Wyatt Ward (LB), Jaden Booker (CB), Peyton McBroom (CB), Max Watt (S)

Key Losses:

CJ Cates (WR)

Preview:

The Patriots posted the programs most wins since 2008 and return eight starters on each side. The returners include junior quarterback Ethan Anderson and four offensive linemen. Depth at running back and dynamic wideout Mikel McClellan will be top targets.

Linebacker Jacari Bennett had 15 sacks a year ago and is back to lead a defense that’s strong up front and includes Jaden Booker at corner.