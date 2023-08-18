MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – The Mauldin Mavericks are previewed ahead of the 2023 high school football season, which kicks off on August 18.

Mauldin Mavericks:

2022 Record & Results: 1-10; worst season since 2005 (1-11)

Head Coach: Andre Cook (1st season)

Key Returners:

Miller Brezeale (QB), Nehemiah Floyd (RB), Barrett Swedin (TE), Devon Wilson (WR), Evan Hruska (LB), Keshawn Washington (OLB), Shawn Harris (CB)

Preview:

New head coach Andre Cook inherits a one-win team from a year ago and the Mavs will switch to an air raid attack. Miller Brezeale returns at quarterback and will count on targets like Devon Wilson and Barrett Sweden while Nehemiah Floyd is the go-to back. The fact that four juniors will start on the offensive line is a telling sign of this team’s overall youth.

The defense is led by linebackers Evan Hruska and Keshawn Washington while Shawn Harris returns at corner. They are young, but fast upfront.