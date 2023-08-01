COLUMBUS, N.C. (WSPA) – The Polk County Wolverines are previewed ahead of the 2023 high school football season, which kicks off on August 18.

Polk County Wolverines:

2022 Record: 5-6

Head Coach: Dustin Fry (1st season)

Key Returners:

Tony Simpson (WR), Lawson Carter (QB), Loreynzo Sanchez (RB), Keaundrae Green (WR), Kole Powell (C), Conner Cantwell (OL)

Key Losses:

Angus Weaver (RB/LB), Casey Beiler (QB)

Preview:

Bruce Ollis retired after another successful run and former Clemson offensive linemen Dustin Fry steps in. The Wolverines must also overcome the departure of talented running back and linebacker Angus Weaver. They’ll count on running back Loreynzo Sanchez and wide receiver Tony Simpson to key their attack with quarterback Lawson Carter front and center.

Weaver will also be missed on defense after a 400 tackle season at linebacker. Key players on that side include dual-threat Keaundrae Green.