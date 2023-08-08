PODWERSVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Powdersville Patriots are previewed ahead of the 2023 high school football season which kicks off on August 18.

Powdersville Patriots:

2022 Record & Results: 13-2; lost in 3A title game, had nine-game streak while hitting program wins mark

Head Coach: Robert Mustar (11th season)

Key Returners:

Eli Hudgins (QB), Elijah Huggins (WR), Landon Fowler (TE), Jack Hunsinger (WR), Jayden Pepper (RB), Dajuan Wardell (OL), Xavier Fowler (DL), Harrison Jeffries (LB), Jacob Matocha (LB), Joshaun Knuckles (CB)

Key Losses:

Thomas Williams (RB), Jalen Rambert (LB), Drake Sloan (WR)

Preview:

In their 10th season as a program last fall, Powdersville had it’s greatest campaign, coming within a win of a state title. Running back Thomas Williams earned our 2022 Star of the Year and has moved on to Virginia Tech. Also gone are wide receivers Drake Sloan and linebacker Jalen Rambert. Four-year starting quarterback Eli Hudgins is back to load the offense with speedster Elijah Huggins at wide out and Greenville transfer Jayden Pepper in the backfield. Add in four returning linemen up front and it appears the Patriots can extend a run that has led to 25 wins the past two seasons.

Coach Mustart thinks they will be special at linebacker, with all-state Harrison Jefferies leading the group. Jacob Matocha and defensive end Xavier Fowler and corner Joshaun Knuckles sure up a stacked defense.