SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Vikings are previewed ahead of the 2023 high school football season, which kicks off on August 18.

Spartanburg Vikings:

2022 Record & Results: 8-5; lost in 5A Upper State final to Gaffney

Head Coach: Mark Hodge (4th season)

Key Returners:

TJ Johnson (QB), Justin Rice (WR), Bennie Littlejohn (LB), Cam Smith (LB), CJ Woodruff (S), Quincy Haywood (CB)

Key Losses:

Raheim Jeter (QB), Joshua Mattison (LB)

Preview:

Among the talent lost from an eight-win team is quarterback Raheim Jeter, who’s now at ECU. Junior TJ Johnson led a three-way battle for the starting job during the summer and Mark Hodge is excited about the talent he’ll have around him, like multi-purpose Calvin Choice, and a deep group of wide receivers and other skill players.

There is good depth on the defensive line and in the secondary, led by cornerback Quincy Haywood. Also key will be safety CJ Woodruff and linebackers Cam Smith and Bennie Littlejohn