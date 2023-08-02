GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The St. Joe’s Knights are previewed ahead of the 2023 high school football season, which kicks off on August 18.

St. Joe’s Knights:

2022 Record & Results: 11-3; lost to Christ Church Episcopal in 1A Upper State Final, 1-3 vs. SCS, CCES

Head Coach: Chris Goodman (3rd season)

Key Returners:

Johnny Jaraczewski (LB), Harrison Zinkann (WR), Michael Poinsettia (WR), William Gillespie (FB), Cade Alt (QB), Cole Alt (OL), Jack Flynn (TE)

Key Losses:

Walker Wood (QB), Chris Johnson (RB/DB), Trey Samders (S), Andrew Passerello (OL)

Preview:

The Knights lost key players in running back Chris Johnson and quarterback Walker Wood but a big junior class will provide key replacements. New quarterback Cade Alt and running back Braden Johnson, Chris’ younger brother, as well as full back William Gillespie will be those vital players on offense. Harrison Zinkann and Michael Poinsettia will be key receivers as the Knights try to build on an impressive 2022.

The defense is led by linebacker Johnny Jaraczewski.