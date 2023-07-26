TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – The Travelers Rest Devildogs are previewed ahead of the 2023 high school football season which kicks off on August 18.

Travelers Rest Devildogs:

2022 Record: 4-7

Head Coach: Michael Lancaster (2nd season)

Key Returners:

Chase Thompson (QB), Colby Epps (QB), Drew McKibben (WR), Gavin Baker (WR), Carter Buchanan (RB), Bryson Durham (DE), Lucas Tankersley (LB), Oliver Rowland (LB), Jordan Rice (LB), Brody Pittman (LB), Ace Evett (CB), Ji Wiggins (CB), Parker Peace (PK)

Key Losses:

Caleb Mills (QB), Lawton Clamp (OL), Xavier Donaldson (RB)

Preview:

Michael Lancaster enters year two guiding the Devildogs. With former quarterback Caleb Mills graduated, Chase Thompson and Colby Epps have battled for the starting job. Their top playmaker is wide receiver Drew McKibben, who will be vital while others develop under him.

Several all-region players return to the defense, most notably linebacker Lucas Tankersley, defensive end Bryson Durham and cornerback Ji Wiggins.