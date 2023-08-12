GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Wade Hampton Generals are previewed ahead of the 2023 high school football season, which kicks off on August 18.

Wade Hampton Generals:

2022 Record & Results: 4-7, snapped 25 game losing streak with win over Travelers Rest

Head Coach: Travis Miller (5th season)

Key Returners:

Jamarion McKinney (QB), Jaqwon Hagood (WR), JJ Eichelberger (WR), Hudson Patrick (TE), Za’Nias Rosemond (LB), Jonathan Gary (DB), Taquavion McKinney (DB)

Key Losses:

Cooper Tankersley (QB), Thomas Combs (WR), Kayden Brown (WR)

Preview:

Quarterback Cooper Tankersley has moved on to the Citadel. Now, quarterback Jamarion McKinney is one of 40 sophomores on the roster. In their spread attack they’ll have wide receivers Jaqwon Hagood and JJ Eichelberger and tight ends Hudson Patrick and Will Kay. They’ll go running back by committee as they look to build on last season’s four wins, a campaign during which they snapped a 25-game skid.

Linebacker Za’Nias Rosemond leads the defense alongside defensive backs Jonathan Gary and Taquavion McKinney.