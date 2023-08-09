PIEDMONT, S.C. (WSPA) – The Woodmont Wildcats are previewed ahead of the 2023 high school football season, which kicks off on August 18.

Woodmont Wildcats:

2022 Record & Results: 3-7, lost final six games

Head Coach: Ty Sutherland (1st season)

Key Returners:

Triston Berry (QB), Michael Smith (QB), Trae Broughton (RB), TJ Williams (RB), Drake Stewart (WR), Jakari Taylor (WR), Ahmad Carwise (OT), Kameron Wallace (OT), RJ Flemmings (DL), Jabari Hailstock (LB), AJ Mayberry (DB), Jordan Wilson (DB)

Preview:

Ty Sutherland was promoted to head coach and the Wildcats will evolve to a spread attack from their previous double wing, as evidenced by the addition of former Walhalla head coach Padgett Johnson as offensive coordinator. Triston Berry and Michael Smith battled at quarterback during the summer while running backs Trae Broughton and TJ Williams, and receivers Drake Stewart and Jakari Taylor, along with two massive tackles in Ahmad Carwise and Kameron Wallace, will be vital for an attack with a new philosophy.

Defensive back AJ Mayberry is one of the few returning defensive starters along with linebacker Jabari Hailstock. New defensive coordinator, Sayre Nesmith, is the former head coach at Mauldin.