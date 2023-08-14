PIEDMONT, S.C. (WSPA) – The Wren Golden Hurricanes are previewed ahead of the 2023 high school football season, which kicks off on August 18.

Wren Golden Hurricanes:

2022 Record & Results: 3-8; started 0-5

Head Coach: Anthony Frate (1st season)

Key Returners:

Colton Bagwell (QB), Braden Binnicker (), Ethan Moody (RB), Reese Price (RB), Tyron Jackson (DL), Cam Sanders (DL)

Key Losses:

Jake Norris (OL)

Preview:

Former Wren assistant Anthony Frate takes over after a successful run at Hillcrest. He turns to quarterback Colton Bagwell to run his offense and his target include receiver Braden Binnicker while running backs Ethan Moody and Reese Price will key the running game as they hope Bagwell leads them to success.

On defense, the Golden Hurricanes are deep in the secondary with linemen Tyron Jackson and Cam Sanders up front.