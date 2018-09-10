High School Football

Impending Storm Impacting Area High School Football Schedule

Posted: Sep 10, 2018 04:54 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 10, 2018 04:54 PM EDT

The following area high school football games have been impacted by the impending storm later this week.

No doubt, this list will grow as several schools are in the process of making decisions.

Scheduled games for Friday that have been moved:

Broome at Eastside (Thursday, according to The Greenville News)

Liberty at Carolina, 7pm

Ninety Six at Mid-Carolina, 7pm

 

 

