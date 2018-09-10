Impending Storm Impacting Area High School Football Schedule
The following area high school football games have been impacted by the impending storm later this week.
No doubt, this list will grow as several schools are in the process of making decisions.
Scheduled games for Friday that have been moved:
Broome at Eastside (Thursday, according to The Greenville News)
Liberty at Carolina, 7pm
Ninety Six at Mid-Carolina, 7pm
