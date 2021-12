Spartanburg High junior quarterback and Vikings’ junior defensive tackle Cameron Jackson announced their respective verbal commitments to West Virginia Monday evening.

Jeter threw for 2,979 yards and 27 touchdowns with seven interceptions this past season in leading the Vikings to the 5A upper state championship game.

Jackson had 50 tackles, including six for loss and two sacks, during the fall.

Each hopes to join the Mountaineers in January of 2023.