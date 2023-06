Former Byrnes and Woodruff coach Brian Lane has now been on the job at Westside High for nearly six months as he looks for success in another head coaching stop.

He inherits a Rams team that played a similar offense to what he’ll bring as he inherits a top-notch quarterback in Cutter Woods and several other key returnees.

Lane enter the first season of his fifth head coaching job in the Palmetto State having also guided South Florence and Clover, his most recent stop.