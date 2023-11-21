Darryl Smith confirmed to 7 News Sports Tuesday afternoon that he has been dismissed as head football coach at Laurens High School.

“The success on the field was not at the level that we all wanted this year,” Smith said in a statement Tuesday. “However, I am extremely proud of how our players conducted themselves on the field, in the classroom, and in the community. We had an outstanding coaching staff that loved the players and worked extremely hard to help them become better. I am grateful for the time I was able to spend with these players and coaches. I wish the program the best.”

Smith led the team since 2020, compiling a 14-24 record that included the Region 2-4A title in 2022, when he won region coach of the year. The Raiders were 2-9 this season.