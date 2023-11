(WSPA) – Legendary Gaffney Indians football coach Bob Prevatte passed away Thursday at the age of 98.

Prevatte coached at Gaffney from 1956 to 1969. In that time he compiled a record of 119-29-11, a win record that stood until 2022. He also won five state championships with the Indians as one of their winningest coaches.

The Bob Prevatte Athletic Complex at Limestone University is named in his honor.