Liberty High School football on hold after positive COVID-19 test, district says

PICKENS CO., SC (WSPA) – A third Upstate school has now suspended football after positive COVID-19 tests.

According to the School District of Pickens County, all football activities at Liberty High School have been suspended for two weeks due to positive cases of COVID-19 on the team.

The district said all close contacts of the positive cases have been notified.

Liberty was scheduled to host West Oak on September 25. That game will be rescheduled for October 30. That game will replace West Oak’s previously scheduled game against Dixie.

West Oak will now play Landrum on September 25. Landrum previously had an open date on their schedule.

Broome High School and Union County High School have also put football on hold after positive COVID-19 tests.