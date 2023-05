(WSPA) – Dixie High School Head Football Coach Vic Lollis told 7NEWS Sports he is stepping down after seven seasons guiding the Hornets.

Lollis noted the desire to have more flexibility for family time with another grandchild on the way.

He said the school posted the opening Tuesday as it seeks his successor.

Lollis finished his tenure at Dixie with a 37-38 record including a 9-3 season in 2018 where he led the Hornets to the Upper State final.