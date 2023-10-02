Here are the rankings for the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Monday, Oct. 2. First-place votes and the team’s record are in parentheses.
Class 5A
1. Summerville (18) (6-0)
2. Hillcrest (6-0)
3. Byrnes (1) (6-1)
4. TL Hanna (6-1)
5. Gaffney (4-2)
6. White Knoll (7-0)
7. Lexington (5-1)
8. Fort Dorchester (3-2)
9. Sumter (5-2)
10. JL Mann (6-1)
Others receiving votes: Spartanburg, Clover, Ashley Ridge
Class 4A
1. South Florence (15) (6-0)
2. Northwestern (4) (5-1)
3. Irmo (6-0)
4. James Island (6-0)
5. Westside (5-1)
6. South Pointe (4-2)
7. Midland Valley (6-0)
8. Hartsville (4-2)
9. Lucy Beckham (5-0)
10. Ridge View (5-1)
Others receiving votes: Myrtle Beach, York, North Augusta, Catawba Ridge, Greenville
Class 3A
1. Daniel (18) (6-0)
2. Belton Honea Path (1) (6-0)
3. Dillon (5-1)
4. Gilbert (6-0)
5. Chapman (6-1)
6. Crestwood (5-1)
7. Chester (6-1)
8. Broome (6-1)
9. Philip Simmons (7-0)
10. Manning (6-0)
Others receiving votes: Camden, Clinton, Seneca
Class 2A
1. Gray Collegiate (17) (8-1)
2. Abbeville (2) (5-1)
3. Oceanside Collegiate (4-2)
4. Silver Bluff (5-1)
5. Hampton County (6-1)
6. Fairfield Central (5-1)
7. Woodland (5-0)
8. Marion (6-1)
9. Saluda (5-1)
10. Strom Thurmond (4-2)
Others receiving votes: Ninety-Six, Landrum
Class A
1. Lewisville (19) (6-1)
2. Christ Church (4-2)
3. Whale Branch (5-0)
4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (5-1)
5. Southside Christian (3-2)
6. Blackville-Hilda (6-1)
7. St. Joseph’s (6-1)
8. Lake View (5-1)
9. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (5-1)
10. Calhoun County (5-1)
Others receiving votes: Lamar, Latta, Cross
This Week’s Voters: Cam Adams, Greenwood Index Journal; Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; Jed Blackwell, Prep RedZone; Dennis Brunson, High School Sports Report; Chris Dearing, The State/Prep RedZone; Thomas Grant, Irmo News/Prep RedZone; Ian Guerin Prep RedZone; Justin Jarrett, LowCoSports; Travis Jenkins, Chester News and Reporter; Wes Kerr, LowCoSports Gene Knight, WRHI; Tim Lieble, The Sumter Item; James McBee, Boiling Springs Journal; Chris Miller, WRHI; Todd Shanesy, Spartanburg Herald Journal; Trey Stewart, Greer Citizen; Brandon Stockdale, Prep RedZone; Joe Wedra, My Horry News; Pete Yanity, WSPA