Here are the rankings for the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Monday, Oct. 2. First-place votes and the team’s record are in parentheses.

Class 5A

1. Summerville (18) (6-0)

2. Hillcrest (6-0)

3. Byrnes (1) (6-1)

4. TL Hanna (6-1)

5. Gaffney (4-2)

6. White Knoll (7-0)

7. Lexington (5-1)

8. Fort Dorchester (3-2)

9. Sumter (5-2)

10. JL Mann (6-1)

Others receiving votes: Spartanburg, Clover, Ashley Ridge

Class 4A

1. South Florence (15) (6-0)

2. Northwestern (4) (5-1)

3. Irmo (6-0)

4. James Island (6-0)

5. Westside (5-1)

6. South Pointe (4-2)

7. Midland Valley (6-0)

8. Hartsville (4-2)

9. Lucy Beckham (5-0)

10. Ridge View (5-1)

Others receiving votes: Myrtle Beach, York, North Augusta, Catawba Ridge, Greenville

Class 3A

1. Daniel (18) (6-0)

2. Belton Honea Path (1) (6-0)

3. Dillon (5-1)

4. Gilbert (6-0)

5. Chapman (6-1)

6. Crestwood (5-1)

7. Chester (6-1)

8. Broome (6-1)

9. Philip Simmons (7-0)

10. Manning (6-0)

Others receiving votes: Camden, Clinton, Seneca

Class 2A

1. Gray Collegiate (17) (8-1)

2. Abbeville (2) (5-1)

3. Oceanside Collegiate (4-2)

4. Silver Bluff (5-1)

5. Hampton County (6-1)

6. Fairfield Central (5-1)

7. Woodland (5-0)

8. Marion (6-1)

9. Saluda (5-1)

10. Strom Thurmond (4-2)

Others receiving votes: Ninety-Six, Landrum

Class A

1. Lewisville (19) (6-1)

2. Christ Church (4-2)

3. Whale Branch (5-0)

4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (5-1)

5. Southside Christian (3-2)

6. Blackville-Hilda (6-1)

7. St. Joseph’s (6-1)

8. Lake View (5-1)

9. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (5-1)

10. Calhoun County (5-1)

Others receiving votes: Lamar, Latta, Cross

This Week’s Voters: Cam Adams, Greenwood Index Journal; Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; Jed Blackwell, Prep RedZone; Dennis Brunson, High School Sports Report; Chris Dearing, The State/Prep RedZone; Thomas Grant, Irmo News/Prep RedZone; Ian Guerin Prep RedZone; Justin Jarrett, LowCoSports; Travis Jenkins, Chester News and Reporter; Wes Kerr, LowCoSports Gene Knight, WRHI; Tim Lieble, The Sumter Item; James McBee, Boiling Springs Journal; Chris Miller, WRHI; Todd Shanesy, Spartanburg Herald Journal; Trey Stewart, Greer Citizen; Brandon Stockdale, Prep RedZone; Joe Wedra, My Horry News; Pete Yanity, WSPA