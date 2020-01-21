1  of  5
Mark Hodge in Unique Situation as 3 Former Players Prepare for Super Bowl LIV

Mark Hodge was recently named the new head football coach at Spartanburg High School. Prior to that he was a head coach at Chapman and Carolina High. During his most recent stop leading the Panthers, Hodge was fortunate enough to coach and become close with current 49ers wide receiver, Deebo Samuel. During his time leading the Trojans, he coached 49ers defensive tackle, D.J. Jones and current Chiefs defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence. Now all 3 of his former players will be a part of Super Bowl LIV.

