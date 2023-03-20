MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – Mauldin High School confirmed the hiring of Airport High School (West Columbia) head coach Andre Cook to the same role Monday.

The State newspaper first reported the move Sunday.

Cook went 2-8 in his lone season guiding Airport this past fall in his first head coaching assignment. His team was 0-4 in region 4-4A as he took over a program that was in need of a rebuild.

Cook was previously an assistant at River Bluff High School in Lexington.

He replaces Sayre Nesmith, who recently stepped down after three seasons.