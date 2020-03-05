Mauldin’s Harry Cabaniss to be named new head football coach at Chapman HS

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Mauldin High School’s head football coach Harry Cabaniss will be named the new head football coach at Chapman High School, sources say.

— Pete Yanity (@pyanity) March 5, 2020

Spartanburg District One will have a special meeting Thursday at 6:30 p.m. with a news conference to follow at about 6:45 p.m. to introduce the new head football coach.

The Panthers are the reigning 3A State Champions and have won the last 47 of 49 games.

Former head coach Mark Hodge departed for head coach at Spartanburg High School several weeks ago.

Cabaniss guided Mauldin for the past three seasons. The Mavericks made the 5A playoffs in two of the last three seasons.