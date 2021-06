The McDonald’s Kick-Off Classic will feature an elite field of 12 teams August 13th and 14th and three area locations.

Organizers announced Monday that Gaffney and Spartanburg will serve as host sites Friday August 13th for two games each and Byrnes will have two more at its home stadium Saturday the 14th.

The event is different from a typical jamboree in that teams will play four quarters instead of two.

Ticket information will be forthcoming.