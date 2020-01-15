Miller to step down at Spartanburg HS, Chapman’s Hodge is replacement

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – As first reported by 7 News, Chris Miller will step down as head football coach at Spartanburg High School after seven seasons and will be replaced by Chapman head coach Mark Hodge.

Miller guided the Vikings to a state championship in 2014 and prior to his stint at Spartanburg was the head coach at Byrnes, leading the Rebels to four state championships.

Hodge, a one-time Spartanburg assistant, guided Chapman to its second state championship during his tenure this past season.