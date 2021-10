GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) - The state of South Carolina has the highest traffic fatality rate in the nation, according to a Greenville-Pickens Area Transportation Study.

Troopers with the state's Highway Patrol told 7News there are numerous factors that contribute to that statistic, but five repeat offenders stand out.

Corporal Joe Hovis with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the first four things are what he calls the four fatal. The first one is speeding.

"Most people struggle with doing the speed limit here in the state of South Carolina," said Hovis.