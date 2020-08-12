NC high school football postponed until February, other sports delayed

High School Football

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced its revised schedule for the 2020-21 school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Association’s Board of Directors met Tuesday night and voted on an amended sports calendar.

Que Tucker, commissioner of NCHSAA, revealed the calendar which showed delayed and shortened seasons for fall sports.

Football

  • First practice: Feb. 8
  • First game: Feb 26
  • Final regular season game: April 9
  • The season will be limited to seven games.

Basketball

  • First practice: Dec. 7
  • First game: Jan. 4
  • Final regular season game: Feb. 19
  • The season will be limited to 14 games.

Tucker called the Association’s decisions concerning the revised scheduled as “calculated.”

