No Shrine Bowl for second straight year

Shrine Bowl Board of Governors Chairman Ray Fields called a special meeting of the
Board of Governors on Thursday, September 16th, 2021 in Myrtle Beach, South
Carolina for an up to date report regarding the Annual Shrine Bowl Game scheduled
to be held on Saturday, December 18th 2021 in Spartanburg.
Game Chairman Ronnie Blount fully described the conditions leading up to this date
regarding this years game. He said “Since the beginning of Covid-19 pandemic, the
Shrine Bowl Athletic Department and Medical Staff have continued their due
diligence in trying to prepare for the Upcoming Annual Shrine Bowl Game. The staff
has been trying to glean every piece of information from the North and South
Carolina governing bodies possible. Everything from player selection, housing,
transportation and food services for our players, coaches, athletic staff and medical
personnel.
With the Pandemic continuing to evolve, the current circumstances, and the
monumental efforts required in safely preparing for Shrine Bowl Week in
Spartanburg, and playing the game, are those that the Board feels we cannot
achieve in the best interest of everyone at this time. In short, if we are not able to
produce a great quality game as we have done for 83 years and provide the best
game environment possible for our sponsors, players, coaches, staff, medical
personnel and patrons, then we should not play the game this year.”
Blount continued “ Even if we do not play this years game, our Shrine Bowl Coaches
will select a team of 44 players from each state in October. This will give our
graduating seniors and opportunity to have been selected to play in the Shrine Bowl,
and, as a Shrine Bowl Selectee, add this honor to their list of achievements for their
high school career.”
Media Contacts:
Ray Fields, Board of Governors Chair
252-452-9966/ray.fields@friendlycheck.com
Ronnie Blount, General Game Chairman
910-624-0708/ ronnie.blount88@gmail.com
K. Joe Sessoms, Public Relations Chairman
864-237-8378/joe.sessoms@gmail.com
Finally, as a result of this meeting report, the Shrine Bowl Board of Governors
unanimously elected to suspend this year’s game and look forward to preparing to
resume play of the Shrine Bowl of the Carolina’s in Spartanburg, South Carolina on
December 17th, 2022.
SBOC Board of Governors Chairman Ray Fields added “ We would like to thank our
coaches, players, staff and our many loyal patrons of the game. Also a special
THANK YOU to The City of Spartanburg, The County of Spartanburg, the Marriott
Hotel, and Wofford College, for your loyal support and working with us thru this
most difficult time.”

