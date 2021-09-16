No Shrine Bowl for second straight year

Shrine Bowl Board of Governors Chairman Ray Fields called a special meeting of the

Board of Governors on Thursday, September 16th, 2021 in Myrtle Beach, South

Carolina for an up to date report regarding the Annual Shrine Bowl Game scheduled

to be held on Saturday, December 18th 2021 in Spartanburg.

Game Chairman Ronnie Blount fully described the conditions leading up to this date

regarding this years game. He said “Since the beginning of Covid-19 pandemic, the

Shrine Bowl Athletic Department and Medical Staff have continued their due

diligence in trying to prepare for the Upcoming Annual Shrine Bowl Game. The staff

has been trying to glean every piece of information from the North and South

Carolina governing bodies possible. Everything from player selection, housing,

transportation and food services for our players, coaches, athletic staff and medical

personnel.

With the Pandemic continuing to evolve, the current circumstances, and the

monumental efforts required in safely preparing for Shrine Bowl Week in

Spartanburg, and playing the game, are those that the Board feels we cannot

achieve in the best interest of everyone at this time. In short, if we are not able to

produce a great quality game as we have done for 83 years and provide the best

game environment possible for our sponsors, players, coaches, staff, medical

personnel and patrons, then we should not play the game this year.”

Blount continued “ Even if we do not play this years game, our Shrine Bowl Coaches

will select a team of 44 players from each state in October. This will give our

graduating seniors and opportunity to have been selected to play in the Shrine Bowl,

and, as a Shrine Bowl Selectee, add this honor to their list of achievements for their

high school career.”

Media Contacts:

Ray Fields, Board of Governors Chair

252-452-9966/ray.fields@friendlycheck.com

Ronnie Blount, General Game Chairman

910-624-0708/ ronnie.blount88@gmail.com

K. Joe Sessoms, Public Relations Chairman

864-237-8378/joe.sessoms@gmail.com

Finally, as a result of this meeting report, the Shrine Bowl Board of Governors

unanimously elected to suspend this year’s game and look forward to preparing to

resume play of the Shrine Bowl of the Carolina’s in Spartanburg, South Carolina on

December 17th, 2022.

SBOC Board of Governors Chairman Ray Fields added “ We would like to thank our

coaches, players, staff and our many loyal patrons of the game. Also a special

THANK YOU to The City of Spartanburg, The County of Spartanburg, the Marriott

Hotel, and Wofford College, for your loyal support and working with us thru this

most difficult time.”