The North roster for the Touchstone Energy North-South All-Star Game includes 26 area players.
The game is held at Myrtle Beach’s Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium on Saturday December 10th in a battle of Palmetto State all-star teams.
TOUCHSTONE ENERGY BOWL 2022 NORTH ROSTER
No. Position Player Name Height Weight High School
2 DB Donovan Watkins 5’10 165 Fairfield Central
3 WR Tyleke Mathis 5’9 175 Saluda
4 WR Drake Sloan 5’10 165 Powdersville
5 RB Ve Morton 5’10 208 Greenwood
6 WR Keithan Washington 5’11 200 Denmark-Olar
7 DB Josiah Jeffery 6’2 215 Greenwood
8 LB Brody Tesimale 6’0 230 Catawba Ridge
9 LB Evan Javis 5’11 210 Spring Valley
10 WR Eli Merck 6’2 180 Daniel
11 QB Grayson Loftis 6’3 220 Gaffney
12 QB Bennett Judy 6’3 195 Hillcrest
14 DB Alston McGee 6’3 205 Greer
15 LB Ty Cade 6’1 205 Abbeville
17 DB Will White 6’1 180 Dorman
20 LB Peyton Little 6’0 190 Powdersville
21 DB Kaliber Hoey 5’10 175 Gaffney
22 RB A’Chean Durant 5’10 180 McCormick
23 DB Jaylen Foster 5’10 190 Emerald
24 DL Hunter Puckett 6’4 235 Westside
32 DB Travon West 5’11 170 Wren
36 DB Jacob Gary 6’1 205 Blythewood
38 LB David Wilson 6’1 210 Spring Valley
50 DL/LS Jeb Robinson 6’1 215 Hillcrest
51 OL Lawton Clamp 6’3 265 Travelers Rest
52 OL Cam Johnson 6’2 285 Seneca
53 DL Cameron Jackson 6’3 305 Spartanburg
54 OL Will Jenison 6’5 285 South Aiken
56 OL Zach Moss 6’2 270 York
59 DL Omari Davis 6’2 230 Clover
60 DL Hezekiah Kinard 6’3 280 Clinton
64 OL Kanaan Ligons 6’2 301 Ridge Spring-Monetta
68 LB Terrill Hopkins 6’3 200 C.A. Johnson
70 OL Cameron Darby 6’4 260 Belton-Honea Path
72 OL AC McMoore 6’1 290 South Pointe
74 OL Graham Smith 6’3 280 Dorman
75 K Addison Nickles 5’7 195 Abbeville
78 OL Darrell Brannon 6’5 325 Spartanburg
80 WR Kyai Cook 6’0 185 Byrnes
81 WR Cayson Elledge 5’11 175 Laurens
82 TE/DB Apollos Cook 6’3 205 Airport
84 DL Anthony Thurman 6’3 245 Blythewood
88 WR BJ Atkins 6’0 175 Christ Church
92 LB Damien Jackson 6’0 230 Northwestern
99 DL AJ Miller 6’3 260 South Pointe