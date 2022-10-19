The North roster for the Touchstone Energy North-South All-Star Game includes 26 area players.

The game is held at Myrtle Beach’s Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium on Saturday December 10th in a battle of Palmetto State all-star teams.

TOUCHSTONE ENERGY BOWL 2022 NORTH ROSTER

No. Position Player Name Height Weight High School

2 DB Donovan Watkins 5’10 165 Fairfield Central

3 WR Tyleke Mathis 5’9 175 Saluda

4 WR Drake Sloan 5’10 165 Powdersville

5 RB Ve Morton 5’10 208 Greenwood

6 WR Keithan Washington 5’11 200 Denmark-Olar

7 DB Josiah Jeffery 6’2 215 Greenwood

8 LB Brody Tesimale 6’0 230 Catawba Ridge

9 LB Evan Javis 5’11 210 Spring Valley

10 WR Eli Merck 6’2 180 Daniel

11 QB Grayson Loftis 6’3 220 Gaffney

12 QB Bennett Judy 6’3 195 Hillcrest

14 DB Alston McGee 6’3 205 Greer

15 LB Ty Cade 6’1 205 Abbeville

17 DB Will White 6’1 180 Dorman

20 LB Peyton Little 6’0 190 Powdersville

21 DB Kaliber Hoey 5’10 175 Gaffney

22 RB A’Chean Durant 5’10 180 McCormick

23 DB Jaylen Foster 5’10 190 Emerald

24 DL Hunter Puckett 6’4 235 Westside

32 DB Travon West 5’11 170 Wren

36 DB Jacob Gary 6’1 205 Blythewood

38 LB David Wilson 6’1 210 Spring Valley

50 DL/LS Jeb Robinson 6’1 215 Hillcrest

51 OL Lawton Clamp 6’3 265 Travelers Rest

52 OL Cam Johnson 6’2 285 Seneca

53 DL Cameron Jackson 6’3 305 Spartanburg

54 OL Will Jenison 6’5 285 South Aiken

56 OL Zach Moss 6’2 270 York

59 DL Omari Davis 6’2 230 Clover

60 DL Hezekiah Kinard 6’3 280 Clinton

64 OL Kanaan Ligons 6’2 301 Ridge Spring-Monetta

68 LB Terrill Hopkins 6’3 200 C.A. Johnson

70 OL Cameron Darby 6’4 260 Belton-Honea Path

72 OL AC McMoore 6’1 290 South Pointe

74 OL Graham Smith 6’3 280 Dorman

75 K Addison Nickles 5’7 195 Abbeville

78 OL Darrell Brannon 6’5 325 Spartanburg

80 WR Kyai Cook 6’0 185 Byrnes

81 WR Cayson Elledge 5’11 175 Laurens

82 TE/DB Apollos Cook 6’3 205 Airport

84 DL Anthony Thurman 6’3 245 Blythewood

88 WR BJ Atkins 6’0 175 Christ Church

92 LB Damien Jackson 6’0 230 Northwestern

99 DL AJ Miller 6’3 260 South Pointe