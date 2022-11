Bruce Ollis stepped down as head football coach at Polk County High School Monday, telling 7 News Sports that he’s retiring after 43 years in coaching.

Ollis went 150-72 games in 17 season (in two separate stints) as Wolverines head coach. He had six 10-win seasons, including a program best 12-2 mark in 2010, and led the school to six conference titles.

He had prior head coaching stops in our area at T.L. Hanna and Crescent.