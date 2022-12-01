Powdersville High (13-1), which played its first season of football in 2012, faces Beaufort (12-1) Thursday at 7pm for the 3A state title.

The Patriots make their first trip to a state championship game and will bring a potent offense that averages just over 45 points per game.

Future Virginia Tech defensive back Thomas Williams keys the Patriots offense while quarterback Eli Hudgins has reliable targets around him, led by Drake Sloan.

Defensively, the team has found its way without star linebacker Jalen Rambert, who was injured and lost for the season several week ago.

A Powdersville win would extend the Upstate’s run of 3A state titles to four straight (Chapman in ’19, Daniel in ’20 and ’21) and would bring a second state championship to the Patriots’ school district in the past four seasons as Wren claimed the 4A trophy in 2019.

Beaufort’s in a state title game for a second straight year, having lost to South Pointe last season for the 4A crown.

The Eagles are trying to bring home the Lowcountry school’s first state title since 1945.