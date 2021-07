Glen Padgett says he was surprised last week when Tim Carson told him he’d be stepping down as West-Oak head coach for personal reasons.

Padgett, a Byrnes HS alum, takes over a program where he’s been the offensive coordinator since 2018 so his familiarity is a plus. He also has two decades of head coaching experience in North Carolina at four stops.

West-Oak snapped a 32-game losing streak in 2019 but has dropped 45 of its past 47 games.