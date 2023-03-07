7 News Sports has learned that Powdersville offensive coordinator Ryan Norton, a former Mauldin and Clemson offensive lineman, will be named head football coach at Palmetto High School, according to sources familiar with the process.

The Anderson County school is expected to make the official announcement soon.

Norton has guided a Powdersville offense that featured Virginia Tech-bound stand-out Thomas Williams in recent seasons. The Patriots were the 3A state runner-up this past fall.

He replaces Doug Shaw at Palmetto, who left the job earlier this year.