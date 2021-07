ROEBUCK, S.C. (WSPA) – As Dave Gutshall enters his 29th season leading the Dorman Cavaliers football team, he’s still motivated by his passion for the job.

Gutshall spoke with 7 Sports on Friday as Dorman kicked off preseason practice, and said he continues to enjoy the process each and every year.

Dorman begins the 2021 season at home on August 20 against Clover.