Pickens HS football game vs. Hendersonville moved to Bruce Field

PICKENS, SC (WSPA) – Pickens High School’s football game against Hendersonville on October 8 will now be played at Bruce Field in Pickens.

The high school announced the change Tuesday due to issues with groundwater intrusion in the field at Blue Flame Stadium.

Bruce Field, the former high school football stadium, is located near downtown Pickens off of Planer Street.

The game is set to kick off at 7:30pm at Bruce Field. The school said homecoming festivities now will be held Wednesday at 8:00pm at the Pickens High School Gym due to the potential for inclement weather.

