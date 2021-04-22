Polk Co. back in action after a month off

Polk County High School will return to game action Friday night in the North Carolina Big 1A playoffs with a visit to North Rowan.

The Wolverines (5-1) last played on March 26th, a 42-20 win over Avery County.

They missed their final two regular season games due to a COVID issue within their team.

Last Friday’s first round playoff game against North Stanley was called off due to a COVID issue for their opponent, leading to a 2-0 forfeit win for Polk Co.

A victory on the road Friday will put the Wolverines in a state semi-final game for the first time in program history.