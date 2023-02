Polk County will promote assistant coach Dusty Fry to head football coach pending school board approval this evening, 7 News Sports has learned.

Fry was an assistant to Bruce Ollis, who retired last fall, this past season.

Fry played offensive line at Clemson from 2002-2006 and was fifth round draft pick of the Rams in 2007.

His prior coaching stops include assistant coaching jobs on the staffs at Arkansas and SMU under Chad Morris.

He takes on his first high school head coaching job.