Polk Co. won’t play final two regular season games

Polk County has encountered an issue in its spring football season that beset several area Palmetto State programs during the fall: a player testing positive for COVID-19 leading to a pause for the program.

Wolverines head coach Bruce Ollis announced Wednesday that the team will not play its final two regular season games at Mitchell Friday or at home against Mountain Heritage on April 9th.

Ollis hopes the team can be back together by Saturday April 10th to prepare for an opening round playoff game the following Friday.

Polk County finishes its spring regular season at 4-1, 3-0 in the Western Highlands Conference and is assured of a 1A postseason spot if it meets protocols.