Polk County, which missed the final two games of its regular season due to a COVID issue, will get a bye in the opening round of the North Carolina Big 1A playoffs this Friday due to their scheduled opponent North Stanley having to quarantine.

The Wolverines will now await the winner of North Rowan and the Davidson School for a second round playoff game on April 23rd.

Hendersonville remains schedule to open the Little 2A playoffs Friday night at 7:30pm against visiting Bunker Hill.