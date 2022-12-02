Despite 236 yards rushing and three touchdowns from standout senior Thomas Williams, Powdersville (13-2) was unable to overcome Beaufort Thursday night as the Eagles rallied for a 41-31 win in the 3A state championship game at Columbia’s Benedict College.

First quarter touchdowns by quarterback Eli Hudgins and Williams staked the Patriots to an early 14-0 advantage.

Williams’ 69-yard spring in the second quarter snapped a 14-all tie. Powdersville led 24-21 at the half.

Williams one-yard touchdown run in the third quarter pushed the Patriots back in front, 31-27.

However, he was limited to just 21 yards in the second half and the Eagles’ Kacy Fields’ 75-yard sprint about a minute-and-a-half later (on a night when he carried for 219 yards and scored four times) put Beaufort (13-1) ahead to stay as the Lowcountry program secures its first state title since 1945.

Powdersville finishes the season 13-2 and has won 25 games in the past two years.