Duncan –

Host Byrnes quest to win a 6th Palmetto State Showdown in 13 years was derailed by Providence Day out of Charlotte, 30-22.

Rebels quarterback Gabe Rogers tossed 3 touchdown passes, but the Chargers answered with 4 TD strikes from their signal caller Grant Logan to get the win.

It’s the first time Providence Day has won this 7×7 passing tournament in Duncan.