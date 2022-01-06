Report: B. Springs to hire NMB’s Reel as head football coach

According to myhorrynews.com, North Myrtle Beach High School head football coach Matt Reel will take the same job at Boiling Springs High School.

A coaching source indicated to 7 Sports in December that Reel was the top candidate for the opening after Rick Tate retired in November.

The Spartanburg District Two school board has a meeting scheduled for Tuesday, at which time Reel’s name would be presented for approval.

A request for confirmation of this has been made to the district.

Reel’s guided North Myrtle Beach since 2017, compiling a 39-11 record and the Chiefs played for the 4A state title in 2020.

Reel’s first season ended with 12 wins, the most in a NMB program history.

He did not offer comment on the Boiling Springs job when contacted by myhorrynews.com.

Tate stepped away following a 1-10 season but led the team to a program-best 13 wins in 2016 when the Bulldogs were the 5A runner-up in the first season of the classification. It’s their only state title appearance.

He went 53-50 in nine seasons, one of only three head coaches in Boiling Springs history with a winning record at a school that’s played football since at least the 1930s.