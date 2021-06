Riverside High School announced Monday night that offensive coordinator Matthew Rochester will serve as interim head coach in the upcoming football season.

The move comes less than a week after head coach Erie Williams’ arrest on sex charges involving a former student while he worked at Greer High School.

Rochester is part of a staff that helped the Warriors go 2-4 in 2020, a marked improvement from seasons past as Riverside snapped a 31-game losing streak during the 2020 campaign.