Riverside removes interim tag from head coach Matthew Rochester

Riverside High School announced Monday that the interim tag has been removed from head coach Matthew Rochester’s title.

Rochester was named interim head coach in June, following the May suspension of head coach Erie Williams, and has guided the Warriors to the program’s first-ever 4-0 start.

“Beside the 4-0 start and win over rival Eastside last week Coach Rochester has revitalized a program that was suffering,” Riverside athletic director Michael Pettit said Monday. “Numbers in the program are high, excitement in the school and community are high, and we know without a doubt that he is the man to lead these student-athletes.”

Rochester has been on the Riverside staff for four years.

The Warriors will try to reach five wins in a season for just the second time since 2009 Friday night when they play host to Southside.