Riverside removes interim tag from head coach Matthew Rochester

High School Football

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Riverside High School announced Monday that the interim tag has been removed from head coach Matthew Rochester’s title.

Rochester was named interim head coach in June, following the May suspension of head coach Erie Williams, and has guided the Warriors to the program’s first-ever 4-0 start.

“Beside the 4-0 start and win over rival Eastside last week Coach Rochester has revitalized a program that was suffering,” Riverside athletic director Michael Pettit said Monday.  “Numbers in the program are high, excitement in the school and community are high, and we know without a doubt that he is the man to lead these student-athletes.” 

Rochester has been on the Riverside staff for four years.

The Warriors will try to reach five wins in a season for just the second time since 2009 Friday night when they play host to Southside.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

High School Red Zone

Highlights: High School Red Zone – Week 4 Pt. 3

Sports /

Highlights: High School Red Zone – Week 4 Pt. 2

Sports /

Highlights: High School Red Zone – Week 4 - Pt. 1

Sports /

HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone - Week 1 - Part 3

Sports /

HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone - Week 1 - Part 2

Sports /

HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone - Week 1 - Part 1

Sports /

2021 HSRZ Preview: Chesnee Eagles

Sports /

2021 HSRZ Preview: Gaffney Indians

Sports /

2021 HSRZ Preview: Byrnes Rebels

Sports /
High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store