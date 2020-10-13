Riverside won’t play at Spartanburg Friday

Riverside and Spartanburg won’t play Friday night due to a COVID-19 issue within the Riverside program.

Greenville County Schools spokesman Tim Waller released this statement Tuesday afternoon:

District leadership, including the Greenville County Schools Director of Medical Health Services, met with school administration and decided that this week’s JV and Varsity football games versus Spartanburg High School are being postponed until a future date after three Riverside football players tested positive for COVID dating back to Friday, October 9th. There are additional players who were identified due to contact tracing and will be on quarantine from school as well.

All football practices and workouts are also suspended at this time. School and district administration will monitor the situation and determine the start date to resume practices and workouts for symptom-free students who are not quarantined. That communication will come later this week.

Spartanburg is looking at other options for this week, according to Vikings athletic director Todd Staley.