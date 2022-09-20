Here are the statewide high school team rankings for the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Sept. 20. First-place votes in parentheses.

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (18)

2. Byrnes

3. Hillcrest (1)

4. Dorman

5. Sumter

6. River Bluff

7. Fort Dorchester

8. White Knoll

9. Lexington

10. Summerville

Others receiving votes: Gaffney, West Ashley, TL Hanna, Spartanburg

Class 4A

1. South Florence (15)

2. AC Flora (3)

3. West Florence

4. Northwestern (1)

5. South Pointe

6. Catawba Ridge

7. Indian Land

8. Ridge View

9. Westside

10.Irmo

Others receiving votes: James Island, Hartsville, York, Wilson, Greenville

Class 3A

1. Daniel (18)

2. Dillon (1)

3. Clinton

4. Powdersville

5. Beaufort

6. Belton Honea Path

7. Hanahan

8. Gilbert

9. Loris

10. Camden

Others receiving votes: Seneca, Aynor, Marlboro County, Lake City

Class 2A

1. Saluda (15)

2. Oceanside Collegiate (3)

3. Barnwell (1)

4. Abbeville

5. Buford

6. Marion

7. Woodland

8. Wade Hampton (H)

9. Gray Collegiate

10. Fairfield Central

Others receiving votes: Andrews, Academic Magnet, Pelion, Strom Thurmond, Andrew Jackson

Class A

1. St. Joseph’s (15)

2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (1)

3. Johnsonville

4. Lewisville (2)

5. Whale Branch

6. Christ Church

7. Lake View (1)

8. Baptist Hill

9. Lamar

10. Southside Christian

Others receiving votes: Calhoun County, Estill, Denmark-Olar, Cross

Voters this week: Lou Bezjak (The State), Jed Blackwell (PrepRedzone), Travis Boland (Times & Democrat), Dennis Brunson (High School Sports Report), Scott Chancey (Florence Morning News), Tyler Cupp (WRHI), Joe Dandron (Greenville News), Chris Dearing (Cola Daily/Prep RedZone), Cody Estremera (Greenwood Index Journal), Thomas Grant (Lexington Chronicle), Ian Guerin (My Horry News/Prep RedZone), Travis Jenkins (News & Reporter), Wes Kerr (LowCo Sports), Gene Knight (WRHI), James McBee (Boiling Springs Sports Journal). Chris Miller (WRHI), David Shelton (Post and Courier/Prep RedZone), Brandon Stockdale (Prep RedZone), Pete Yanity (WSPA)