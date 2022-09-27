Here are the latest rankings. Thanks again for your help in voting. Here are the statewide high school team rankings for the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Sept. 27. First-place votes in parentheses.

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (12)

2. Hillcrest (4)

3. Dorman (4)

4. White Knoll

5. Byrnes

6. Gaffney

7. Lexington

8. Summerville

9. TL Hanna

10. Sumter

Others receiving votes: River Bluff, Spartanburg. West Ashley, Fort Dorchester

Class 4A

1. South Florence (17)

2. AC Flora (3)

3. West Florence

4. Northwestern

5. South Pointe

6. Catawba Ridge

7. Ridge View

8. Westside

9.Irmo

10. Indian Land

Others receiving votes: York, Wilson, Hartsville Greenville, James Island, Lucy Beckham

Class 3A

1. Daniel (20)

2. Dillon

3. Clinton

4. Powdersville

5. Beaufort

6. Belton Honea Path

7. Hanahan

8. Loris

9. Camden

10. Seneca

Others receiving votes: Gilbert, Manning, Aynor, Brookland-Cayce, Chester, Pendleton

Class 2A

1. Saluda (10)

2. Oceanside Collegiate (7)

3. Barnwell (3)

4. Abbeville

5. Buford

6. Woodland

7. Gray Collegiate

8. Marion

9. Andrews

10. Fairfield Central

Others receiving votes: Wade Hampton, Academic Magnet, Strom Thurmond, Andrew Jackson, Central

Class A

1. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (9)

2. Johnsonville (6)

3. Christ Church (4)

4. St. Joseph’s (1)

5. Lewisville

6. Southside Christian

7. Calhoun County

8. Lake View

9. Whale Branch

10. Baptist Hill

Others receiving votes: Estill, Lamar, Denmark-Olar, Cross, Latta, Whitmire, Ridge Spring-Monetta

Voters this week: Sam Albuquerque (Spartanburg Herald Journal) Lou Bezjak (The State), Jed Blackwell (PrepRedzone), Travis Boland (Times & Democrat), Dennis Brunson (High School Sports Report), Scott Chancey (Florence Morning News), Tyler Cupp (WRHI), Joe Dandron (Greenville News), Chris Dearing (Cola Daily/Prep RedZone), Cody Estremera (Greenwood Index Journal), Thomas Grant (Lexington Chronicle), Ian Guerin (My Horry News/Prep RedZone), Travis Jenkins (News & Reporter), Wes Kerr (LowCo Sports), Gene Knight (WRHI), James McBee (Boiling Springs Sports Journal). Chris Miller (WRHI), David Shelton (Post and Courier/Prep RedZone), Brandon Stockdale (Prep RedZone), Pete Yanity (WSPA)